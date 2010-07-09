Bloglander

Friday, July 9, 2010

News

Vinnie from Dick's

Posted on Fri, Jul 9, 2010 at 1:35 PM

So, somebody has started a Facebook fan page for Vinnie from Dick's — a seemingly omnipresent street character in Spokane. We don't know Vinnie's last name, or really anything about the guy (other than that we see him everywhere), and the backers of the Facebook page don't seem to, either, but the page has attracted almost 1,000 fans in the last 24 hours. 

Can anybody shed some light on this? 

Who is Vinnie, and why is everybody such a fan?

