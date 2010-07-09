Vinnie from Dick's

So, somebody has started— a seemingly omnipresent street character in Spokane. We don't know Vinnie's last name, or really anything about the guy (other than that we see him everywhere), and the backers of the Facebook page don't seem to, either, but the page has attracted almost 1,000 fans in the last 24 hours.

Can anybody shed some light on this?

Who is Vinnie, and why is everybody such a fan?

