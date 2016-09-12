Rep. Matt Shea presents Oregon-standoff figure Bosworth with "2016 Patriot of the Year" award.

You may recognize Bosworth if you've been closely following the fallout from the Oregon standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in January.



In an incredible story for Oregon Public Broadcasting, John Sepulvado reported that Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea had given Bosworth, an Iraq war veteran, a mission:



Yakima police said they responded Tuesday afternoon to a report that Bosworth had choked his 17-year-old daughter and dragged her by the hair in the parking lot of a driving school in the 2500 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard.

He’s also accused of hitting a 31-year-old woman who tried to intervene as other witnesses recorded part of the incident on their cellphones, according to the arrest report.

Bosworth, 42, was booked later that evening at the county jail on suspicion of second- and fourth-degree assault.

Bartheld indicated that Bosworth’s daughter is now under the care of the state Child Protective Services unit and ordered him to have no contact with her.