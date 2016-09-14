Construction begins on new Kendall Yards grocery store, My Fresh Market

click to enlarge
A rendering of what the new Kendall Yards' grocer will look like.
Construction in the Kendall Yards area of West Central Spokane is booming, with multiple projects underway and many more still to come in the growing urban community.
One of the latest developments to break ground in the past week is work to construct a long-anticipated grocery store — called My Fresh Market
— that will serve residents of the downtown-adjacent neighborhood, which lacks an easily accessible place to shop for food.
As told to the Inlander
earlier this summer, Greenstone Homes CEO Jim Frank says the store, which the Kendall Yards development company will own and operate, is envisioned to be something between a high-end and a discount grocery store — more along the lines of Huckleberry's and the Portland chain New Seasons.
Located on the visible northwest corner of Monroe and Summit Parkway, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge, My Fresh Market is tentatively set to open just before the Bloomsday race, in late April of 2017.
The 25,000-square-foot store building is designed with a dining area mezzanine that overlooks the Spokane River, and will offer a variety of grab-n-go and prepared items that can be eaten on site in a cafe-like setting. Other planned features include a beer, cider and kombucha growler station, organic and locally-sourced produce, a bakery, deli and space for in-store events and entertainment.
Meanwhile, another project is underway on the west side of Kendall Yards that's being referred to as the Nettleton retail cluster
. The two-building project, to be completed sometime in spring or summer of next year, is located just west of the development's Olmsted Green park, with nearby access from the Centennial Trail.
Construction also continues on a new, three-story medical office suite
just south of the Spokane Regional Health District building. Work to erect new residential units in a vacant lot near the corner of Cedar Street and College Avenue
is also in the early phase.