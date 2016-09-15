Bloglander

Thursday, September 15, 2016

News

North Idaho grapples with racist history, Jay-Z says drug war a failure and other headlines

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 9:26 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: On Spokane's efforts to create a nonprofit dedicated to turning foreclosures and vacant lots into thriving neighborhoods.

MUSIC: Dolly Parton: an unexpected feminist?

• CULTURE: North Idaho's ugly history with the Aryan Nations and white supremacy is on display through the end of this month at Coeur d'Alene's Human Rights Educational Institute, as a reminder of the area's triumph over hate.

IN OTHER NEWS: 

• The murder trial for an alleged Spokane serial killer will be delayed after ethical violations in the Spokane County Public Defender's Office caused three defense attorneys to withdraw from the case. The delay will likely cost Spokane County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. (Spokesman-Review)

• An investigation into hazing culture within the United States Marine Corps, specifically actions at a training center in South Carolina, could result in punishment for at least 20 Marines. Three officers have already been relieved of their command. (New York Times)

• Yesterday, WSU football coach Mike Leach suggested that Pullman police were unfairly targeting his players in the aftermath of an alleged assault and robbery and a brawl during an off-campus party. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins denied any bias on the part of his officers. Read John Blanchette's take on Leach's whining about "discrimination against the poor, us-against-the-world college football player." (Spokesman-Review)

• A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio. The boy pulled what ended up being a BB gun from his waistband, according to police. (Washington Post)

• A hitman testified today that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered or presided over assassinations of more than 1,000 people while he was mayor of Davao City. (Reuters)

• Jay-Z says the war on drugs is an "epic fail."

