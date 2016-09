North Idaho grapples with racist history, Jay-Z says drug war a failure and other headlines

On Spokane's efforts to create a nonprofit dedicated to turning foreclosures and vacant lots into thriving neighborhoods.Dolly Parton: anNorth Idaho's ugly history with the Aryan Nations and white supremacy is on display through the end of this month at Coeur d'Alene's Human Rights Educational Institute, as a reminder of the area's triumph over hate.• The murder trial for an allegedwill be delayed after ethical violations in the Spokane County Public Defender's Office caused three defense attorneys to withdraw from the case. The delay will likely cost Spokane County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. (• An investigation into, specifically actions at a training center in South Carolina, could result in punishment for at least 20 Marines. Three officers have already been relieved of their command. (• Yesterday, WSU football coach Mike Leach suggested thatin the aftermath of an alleged assault and robbery and a brawl during an off-campus party. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins denied any bias on the part of his officers. Read John Blanchette's take on Leach's whining about "discrimination against the poor,." (• A 13-year-old boy was shot andin Columbus, Ohio. The boy pulled what ended up being a BB gun from his waistband, according to police. (• A hitman testified today that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered or presided overwhile he was mayor of Davao City. (• Jay-Z says theis an " epic fail ."