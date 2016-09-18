Bloglander

Sunday, September 18, 2016

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Dolly, Dierks, Destroyer, craft beer fest, Fiesta Spokane and more

Posted By on Sun, Sep 18, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Tacocat headlines a show in Spokane Tuesday.
  • Tacocat headlines a show in Spokane Tuesday.

You can ward off the oncoming cold seasons by staying active — it's true! And by "active," I mean by getting out and about for some fun that you can find in our event listings and Staff Picks. 

In the interest of collective warmth, here are some highlights of the week ahead: 

Monday, Sept. 19

WORDS | The Spokane Poetry Slam is changing formats to feature a head-to-head poetry tournament, with the audience deciding who wins. This Monday's edition is the first, so taking your judging (friendly judging, but still judging) seriously. Also part of the evening are performances from two Portland poets, Jane Belinda and Jamie Mortara. 

Tuesday, Sept. 20

FESTIVAL | The annual WSU Humanitas Festival kicks off Tuesday, bringing all manner of cool events and activities to the Pullman campus. Be sure to check the schedule and see something stunning, mmmkay?

LIVE BANDS | The oh-so-entertaining Seattle rockers Tacocat have been through the area a couple times in recent years, and I've heard nothing but great things about their shows. Tuesday, they headline the Bartlett, where they'll be joined by Dude York. 

COMMUNITY | It's time for another Pop-up Power Hour, where you can mix and mingle with all manner of nice folks at the Lincoln Building in downtown Spokane, while enjoying a drink and a nosh. 

Wednesday, Sept. 21

WORDS | Author Jack Nisbet, recently nominated for a Washington State Book Award, will read and join the discussion about his book The Collector: David Douglas and the Natural History of the Northwest at the Spokane Valley Library at 2 pm.

LIVE BANDS | Dan Bejar of Destroyer is one of the more interesting characters in indie-rock, whether making music with this band, or with The New Pornographers. He's doing a solo show at the Bartlett, joined by Superchunk lead singer Mac McCaughan, and we talked to Bejar about the tour. Read the interview, and here's a little sample of his tunes:  

LIVE BANDS | Country star Dierks Bentley hits Northern Quest Resort & Casino for a show that is sure to be seriously bombastic. 

Thursday, Sept. 22

WORDS | The University of Idaho welcomes to its Distinguished Visiting Writer Series award-winning author and Guggenheim Fellow Claire Vaye Watkins, and you can join her in Moscow tonight. 

LIVE BANDS | Dolly Parton is serious living legend material, and a perhaps unlikely feminist. Read music editor Laura Johnson's story about the country powerhouse, and then scour the web for tickets to her sold-out show in Spokane. 

VISUAL ARTS | The WSU Museum of Art just opened a show about Northwest Alternative Comics, and as part of the fun, they're hosting a "comic jam" at Rico's in Pullman, where you can join in making a 'zine with artists Max Clotfelter and Tom Van Deusen. 

LIVE BANDS | If you can't make Dolly, here's one hell of an alternative at The Bartlett in the form of one Steve Gunn, who will play with his band the Outliners along with Nap Eyes. Here's a little sample of Gunn's style: 

Friday, Sept. 23

FOOD & DRINK | Love beer? Ya, me too. So head to the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival at Avista Stadium and enjoy all manner of delicious beverages. Also runs on Saturday. 

COMEDY | Kathleen Madigan was a regular panelist on Larry Wilmore's The Nightly Show until it got canceled, but she's been around a while and is one of the funniest touring comics around. Here's a bit of her politically minded stuff: 

Saturday, Sept. 24

FOOD & DRINK | It's Green Bluff Apple Festival time, and given global warming and whatnot, you'll want to get up there and get the goods early in the season. 

FESTIVAL | Celebrate all things spicy, delicious and delightful at Fiesta Spokane, where the music, food and artwork dedicated to all things Hispanic is well worth your time. It's on Post Street in front of City Hall. 
