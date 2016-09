Hero thieves, villainous football players and other morning headlines

click to enlarge Mayor David Condon wants to see fewer of these. Thieves, not hamburgers.

Our education reporter has a big summary of all the trouble that the fightin' Cougar football players have gotten into off the field We have a roundup, complete with pictures, of the recent North Dakota pipeline protests Tonight's head-to-head poetry slam and other cool events this week Rep Matt Shea and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's long-running feud continues, with Shea speculating, without evidence, that a sheriff's deputy was tied to a triple-homicide case. [Mayor David Condon wants to pour more money into fighting propertyand hopefully finding my three stolen bikes . [A Spokane Paralympian has won gold — and broken the world record— in the discus throw . Nice work all around, people. [KXLY]Yeah, prosecutors say, Chris Christie totally knew about the bridge lane closures. And so does the defense. [Thieves in New York and New Jersey helped foil a terrorist's bombing attempts . [DNAInfo]