Monday, September 19, 2016

News

Hero thieves, villainous football players and other morning headlines

Ready to Rummmmbbllle
click to enlarge Mayor David Condon wants to see fewer of these. Thieves, not hamburgers.
Our education reporter has a big summary of all the trouble that the fightin' Cougar football players have gotten into off the field

Piping Up 
We have a roundup, complete with pictures, of the recent North Dakota pipeline protests

Slammin' and Jammin'
Tonight's head-to-head poetry slam and other cool events this week

Shea's Shade
Rep Matt Shea and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's long-running feud continues, with Shea speculating, without evidence, that a sheriff's deputy was tied to a triple-homicide case. [Spokesman-Review

Unthickening Thieves
Mayor David Condon wants to pour more money into fighting property crime, and hopefully finding my three stolen bikes. [Spokesman-Review]

Para-thetical!
A Spokane Paralympian has won gold — and broken the world record— in the discus throw. Nice work all around, people. [KXLY] 

Water under the Bridge over Troubled Water
Yeah, prosecutors say, Chris Christie totally knew about the bridge lane closures. And so does the defense. [New York Times

The Heroes of De Blasio's New York
Thieves in New York and New Jersey helped foil a terrorist's bombing attempts. [DNAInfo]

If the glove fits...
The People vs. OJ wins big at the Emmy's. [The Atlantic

