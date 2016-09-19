Hero thieves, villainous football players and other morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
Ready to Rummmmbbllle
Mayor David Condon wants to see fewer of these. Thieves, not hamburgers.
Our education reporter has a big summary of all the trouble that the fightin' Cougar football players have gotten into off the field
.
Piping Up
We have a roundup, complete with pictures, of the recent North Dakota pipeline protests
.
Slammin' and Jammin'
Tonight's head-to-head poetry slam and other cool events this week
.
HERE
Shea's Shade
Rep Matt Shea and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's long-running feud continues, with Shea speculating, without evidence, that a sheriff's deputy was tied
to a triple-homicide case. [Spokesman-Review
]
Unthickening Thieves
Mayor David Condon wants to pour more money into fighting property crime,
and hopefully finding my three stolen bikes
. [Spokesman-Review
]
Para-thetical!
A Spokane Paralympian has won gold — and broken the world record— in the discus throw
. Nice work all around, people. [KXLY]
THERE
Water under the Bridge over Troubled Water
Yeah, prosecutors say, Chris Christie totally knew
about the bridge lane closures. And so does the defense. [New York Times
]
The Heroes of De Blasio's New York
Thieves in New York and New Jersey helped foil a terrorist's bombing attempts
. [DNAInfo]
If the glove fits...
The People vs. OJ wins big at the Emmy's.
[The Atlantic
]