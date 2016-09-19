Monday Morning Place Kicker: WSU demolishes Idaho, EWU magic & Seahawks no longer score TDs

Hey there sports fans. Here's hoping everyone had a great weekend of football watching, but if you missed out, let's get you caught up.
EASTERN WASHINGTON GOES BONKERS
On a blustery evening out in Cheney, things did not go well for then-8th-ranked EWU to start out. The Eagles were down 24-7 at halftime to 10th-ranked Northern Iowa in a game in which all-universe wide receiver Cooper Kupp sat out with an injured shoulder, and their starting quarterback Gage Gubrud had been benched.
But then Antoine Custer, a freshman, took back the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown and backup quarterback Reilly Hennessey led a number of miraculous drives that culminated in Eastern lining up for a field goal that would put them up by a point. Then this happened:
Boom. Eagles win 34-30
. They are now ranked 4th in the FCS ranks.
WSU SAVES SOME PUNCHES FOR IDAHO
There was a only one way things could get worse for Washington State's football program on Saturday, and that would be if they lost to historically terrible Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse.
The week leading up to the game included the following:
• Head Coach Mike Leach calling his team a "junior college softball team"
• Leach indicting the everyone-gets-a-trophy culture that's apparently ruining humanity and, in turn, football
• Leach claiming that the Pullman Police Department was conspiring to arrest his football players
• Three more
WSU players getting arrested for various physical altercations
Here's a rundown from the Inlander's Wilson Criscione.
But the Cougars, despite a very slow start that featured some uncharacteristic running of the football, thumped Idaho by a tally of 56-6
. The game also featured a play rarely ever seen in college football in that a WSU player, Robert Barber, who had been expelled from the university just days prior
, blocked an Idaho field goal, which was taken the length of the field for a touchdown that effectively lit the fuse on WSU's route. It's believed to be the first time a field goal was blocked by a player who was kicked out of school, but for some reason is still playing while awaiting an appeal.
WSU has the weekend off. They'll face Oregon in Pullman on Oct. 1.
THE SEAHAWKS DO NOT SCORE TOUCHDOWNS ANYMORE
Oh man, the Hawks looked terrible yesterday. They scored 3 points. Yes, just three goddamn points. Russell "Football Jesus" Wilson tried to lead another 4th quarter drive to victory, but alas, he could not. The Hawks lost 9-3 to the Los Angeles Rams
in one of the most boring sporting events in recent memory.
The Seahawks offense seems to have serious problems.