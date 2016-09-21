Bloglander

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Music

Baroque pop-rockers Ra Ra Riot head to Spokane in October

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 3:14 PM


click to enlarge 6969814.jpeg
Fans of the Syracuse, New York-based five-piece Ra Ra Riot best get their tickets when they go on sale this Friday morning, otherwise there might be a riot...

All puns aside, the recent announcement that the upbeat indie rock group — which counts a violinist among its members, hence their oft baroque/orchestral categorization — was planning a quick stopover in Spokane had this fan beyond excited, and I've got a Google alert set to remind me this Friday morning, Sept. 23 at 10 am, to grab my own tickets ($22 for the all-ages event) to the show on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

Currently on tour to promote their fourth full-length album released back in February, Need Your Light, the band is heading to downtown Spokane's intimate venue The Bartlett, which is known to sell out when hot acts like this come through.

When the band previously announced their new album's fall tour, Spokane was not included on the list, but we're glad they decided a trip over the mountains between gigs in Seattle and Portland was worth it. Ra Ra Riot was last here back in April 2009 for an amazing show at Gonzaga University, joining Cold War Kids and Death Cab for Cutie.

