Police chief candidates speak, protests in NC and morning headlines

Opiate of the masses
How a drug
could help opiate addicts stabilize before getting long-term treatment. [Spokesman-Review
Is that your Meidl answer?
The police chief candidates are back at it again, talkin' at forums, and answerin' all manner of questions
.
[Spokesman-Review
The Fosters
Five years ago, I dug into the broken Washington state foster care system
. Now, InvestigateWest takes another look at the system — and still finds it a mess
One man's hero is another man's Bin Laden.
The alleged NY bomber's personal hero is Bin Laden. Me, my dad's my personal hero. Not Bin Laden
. [New York Times
Violence begets violence
The shooting of an allegedly armed black man in North Carolina leads to violent protests
. [Washington Post
Please rise for President Bauer
Vox.com's Todd VanDerWerff thought the new TV show about Keifer Sutherland building the government
