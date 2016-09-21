Why was Spokane Police Capt. Brad Arleth removed from his big race-data project?

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Spokane Police Department

SPD Captain Brad Arleth

Byrnes and Arleth promised another, more robust report in the fall of 2015, but funding problems got in the way until this week. Now, the shake-up has Byrnes scratching his head.





“Normally research partners are not removed unless there’s some problem such as an ethical or professional conflict,” Byrnes says. “I wasn’t consulted about it, and I don’t agree with the decision. I don’t have anything against Justin [Lundgren], and my commitment is to get the data before the community.”

Byrnes says Meidl's explanation for replacing Arleth with Lundgren was that the project was going to require coordination among several different groups, and Arleth needed to concentrate on running the downtown precinct.





Byrnes reiterated that he has no problem working with Lundgren, and ultimately his commitment is to the greater public good. But the rationale confused him. Throughout 2014 and 2015, when Byrnes and Arleth were conducting the research and presenting it to the community,

crime in downtown Spokane went down, according to SPD's CompStat reports.

Meidl confirmed that explanation this week in an interview with the"Brad is the downtown captain now, and with property crimes being what they are and our intent and desire to continue and grow with community engagement, I need all my precinct captains to primarily focus on reducing crime and connecting with the community," Meidl says, adding that as assistant chief, Lundgren has the authority to get Byrnes whatever he needs from within the department."Brad and I presented to several different community groups — [Mayor' Advisory Committee on Multicultural Affairs], the NAACP, the Center for Justice, the Office of Police Ombudsman Commission — and I've never heard anything negative about Brad," Byrnes says. "The decision was surprising to me because of the rationale and because it wasn't discussed with me."