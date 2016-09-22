Chief candidates talk property crime, Hillary Between Two Ferns and other news

ON INLANDER.COM
: We asked each of the four police chief candidates how they would address the property crime problem
in Spokane. Here's what they had to say
.
• MUSIC
: Music Editor Laura Johnson on why new isn't always better
, especially when it comes to musical instruments. Behold: The Organ. The Brass. The Guitar.
• ELECTION
: Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will debate
next week. You can join us for a boozy watch party at nYne
starting at 5 pm next Monday. Oh, and here's a fun little drinking game
to get you started.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Two Spokane Police officers will not face charges
in the May 2 shooting at the West Wynn Motel. Aaron Johnson, the man shot by police, survived and is currently booked into Spokane County Jail on assault charges. Johnson also survived being shot by Spokane Police in 2014. (Spokesman-Review
)
• A second night of protests in the wake of police shooting in Charlotte, N.C., erupted into violence and chaos. One man was shot, and after initial reports that he was killed, officials now say the unidentified man is on life support. Police say four officers were also injured. The North Carolina shooting followed two other deadly officer involved shootings in Columbus, Ohio, and Tulsa, Okla. (New York Times
)
• Every member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever knelt and locked arms during the national anthem
last night, protesting recent police shootings. The demonstration was started by 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and it's spreading
. (The Atlantic
)
• The Coeur d'Alene City Council
approved the annexation of the southern tip of Blackwell Island Tuesday evening after a request from Duane Hagadone
. Hagadone Corp. owns 24 acres of the island and operates two businesses on the property. The annexation allows those businesses to connect to city water and sewer. (Coeur d'Alene Press
)
• Gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant (R) called on Gov. Jay Inslee to release reports on staffing and other problems in Western State Hospital
, the state's largest psychiatric hospital. Bryant (AP
)
• The best Hillary Clinton interview
on the internet today: Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis
: