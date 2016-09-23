Bloglander

Friday, September 23, 2016

Prost! Oktoberfest at the River returns for another run this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS PROVIDED BY VISION MARKETING
  • Photos provided by Vision Marketing
Prost! Oktoberfest is here!

The second annual Oktoberfest at the River runs today through Sunday at the Spokane Convention Center, and it's expected to be bigger and better than last year's inaugural edition.  

This year, Oktoberfest has doubled the amount of games from the previous year, says Tom Stebbins, co-owner of Vision Marketing, the company that heads up the event. Stebbins says they've also added Silver Spurs to their entertainment, a local dance group that performs to traditional German music. The last Oktoberfest was attended by 7,948 people and this year it's expected to attract even more, Stebbins says.

"I watch people come in and it's just a happy place," Stebbins says.

The event is $10 per day with no reentry, $15 for the weekend with in and out privileges and $5 on Sunday. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

The event is family-friendly, with activities like a "Rootbier" Garden, Bocce ball and cornhole for the kids, but after 8 p.m. the event becomes 21 and over.

Friday and Saturday, there are activities from noon to midnight, and on Sunday the events go from 11 am to 5 pm.

For more information visit the Oktoberfest website.
