THIS WEEK: The Joy Formidable, Smoke Signals reunion, debate party and more
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Sep 25, 2016 at 1:00 PM
click to enlarge
Welsh power-trio The Joy Formidable play Tuesday at the Knitting Factory.
Ladies and gents, are you ready to shut down September? Do it in style, out on the town, and you can find opportunities to do just that throughout our event listings and Staff Picks.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Sept. 26
COMMUNITY | It's time to get serious about the presidential campaign. But not TOO serious. The Inlander is hosting a Debate Party at nYne where you can watch the Clinton/Trump fireworks with fellow Inland Northwesterners, have some drinks and mull the future of democracy a bit, too.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
LIVE BANDS | The Joy Formidable are, quite simply, an excellent rock trio that brings some beautiful guitar-based noise every time they hit the stage. I've seen 'em a few times, and the Welsh trio has been great at both clubs and on massive festival stages. They open the show at Knitting Factory which Kongos is headlining. Here's a little live Joy Formidable:
MUSIC EVENTS | It's time once again for the Spokane Symphony Chamber Soiree, and the Autumn edition hits the Marie Antoinette Ballroom at the historic Davenport Hotel to perform baroque, classical and contemporary chamber music while you sip some wine and have some tasty appetizers. It also happens Wednesday. Wednesday, Sept. 28
VISUAL ARTS | The Spokane Artist Trading Card Swap is back for another edition at Boots, where you can check out the miniature artwork, or bring your own cards to trade.
BENEFIT | Arbor Crest Wine Cellars hosts the Shakin' But Not Stirred Annual Gala to help fight Parkinson's Disease and help those suffering from it. Auctions, drinks, food and live music is all part of the party.
Thursday, Sept. 29
THEATER | The Modern Theater in Spokane continues its run of musical favorite Chicago, running through the weekend and every weekend through October 23.
FOOD & DRINK | It's the final edition of the Rooftop Happy Hour Party series at the Steam Plant, so head over for some drinks and schmoozing with Spokane movers and shakers and assorted thirsty folks.
Friday, Sept. 30
FILM | The One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival kicks off at the Bing with a reunion of cast members and screening of Smoke Signals, including Sherman Alexie, as well as short films and visual arts. The festival runs through the weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 1
COMMUNITY | The Spokane Zombie Crawl returns, so don't be shocked to see a bunch of zombies roaming the streets of downtown Spokane from bar to bar, starting at nYne.