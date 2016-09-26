Inlander debate party tonight, Spokane police chief named today and more headlines

click to enlarge
I'm pitching a gritty modern reboot called "Vape Signals"
Derrick King illustration
Things may be bad now, but at least there's no JibJab cartoon.
This Friday, Sherman Alexie will joined the cast members of the movie he penned, Smoke Signals
Every time the future of the Republic looks doomed, take a drink
Tonight, starting at 5 pm, join Inlander
reporters and the hoi polloi of Spokane at nYne to watch Hillary Clinton fight for the presidency up against... wait a minute... this can't be right... Donald J. Trump
When Ginger closes a door she opens a Window Dressing
Letting artsy-fartsy businesses have vacant properties until they're ready to rent? Why, that's a great idea
Parton: The Interruption
Our award-winning music critic Laura Johnson reviews the Dolly Parton show
AP for you, AP for me
To what extent has the influence of cultural policy, academic innovations and expanded access contributed to the rise of diversity of those who take Advanced Placement tests at Spokane Public Schools? Show your work
, and feel free to use charts and diagrams.
This is what it sounds like when govs lie
Are you ready for the big debate tonight? I speak, of course, of Jay "Dr. J" Inslee vs. Bill "Bry-Bry" Bryant. It's about to get downright gubernatorial
up in here. (Spokesman-Review
Let's deja vu like we used to
Another Monday, another police chief announcement from David Condon. Is it going to be the same guy he picked
a few weeks ago? (KXLY)
Another Washington State mass shooting
Five people were shot dead
in a mall north of Seattle this weekend. Here's how Spokane law enforcement is preparing for such an event. (Spokesman-Review
Don't want to alarm you, but the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy cover now clearly reads "Panic!"
If you're anti-Trump, right about now is the time to be really, really worried
Artful Dodgers
You've got questions, they've got answers that in no way attempts to answer the question. Take this quiz to see if you can guess how Trump and Clinton prefer to dodge questions
(New York Times
Beck's Call
Glenn Beck realizes that maybe this Ted Cruz guy isn't making decisions entirely based on his own unwavering moral principles
