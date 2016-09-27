Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

News

New police chief tapped, WSU player cleared, debate reaction and morning news

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge news1-1-727918bf04a5970a.jpg

ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a homeless woman doesn't have to pay $15 per month in fines imposed by a Benton County District Court judge. 

ARTS & CULTURE: Steve Martin and Martin Short cancelled the show they had scheduled in Spokane this fall. 

NEWS: Spokane's property crime rate is still bad, but not as bad as it used to be, according to data released by the FBI

IN OTHER NEWS

Post-debate debate
A majority of pundits and pollsters — other than Fox News, Breitbart and the Drudge Report — agree that Hillary Clinton won the presidential debate against Donald Trump last night. Trump, in the spin room after the debate, said that he was given a "defective mic," and this morning doubled down on attacks against a former Miss Universe winner after Clinton brought up how Trump used to call her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping." 

Gubernatorial debate
Closer to home, the two Washington gubernatorial candidates, Gov. Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant, squared off in their own debate Monday night. The two clashed on education, taxes, mental health, and homelessness. (Seattle Times)

No charges for WSU football player
Shalom Luani, who was arrested on felony assault charges after police said he threw a punch that broke someone's nose at a Domino's Pizza, won't be charged, the Whitman County prosecutor says. The prosecutor said there was evidence that Luani threw the punch, but that a jury would not be able to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that it wasn't self defense. (Spokesman-Review)

Police chief pick
Mayor David Condon again picked Craig Meidl as police chief, but this time after Meidl went through a selection process. (Spokesman-Review)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Wilson Criscione

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (49)

Arts & Culture (21)

For Fun! (14)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation