New police chief tapped, WSU player cleared, debate reaction and morning news

ON INLANDER.COM
NEWS
: The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a homeless woman
doesn't have to pay $15 per month in fines imposed by a Benton County District Court judge.
ARTS & CULTURE
: Steve Martin and Martin Short cancelled the show
they had scheduled in Spokane this fall.
NEWS
: Spokane's property crime rate is still bad, but not as bad
as it used to be, according to data released by the FBI
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Post-debate debate
A majority of pundits and pollsters
— other than Fox News, Breitbart and the Drudge Report
— agree that Hillary Clinton won the presidential debate
against Donald Trump last night. Trump, in the spin room after the debate, said that he was given a "defective mic," and this morning doubled down on attacks
against a former Miss Universe winner after Clinton brought up how Trump used to call her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."
Gubernatorial debate
Closer to home, the two Washington gubernatorial candidates, Gov. Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant, squared off in their own debate
Monday night. The two clashed on education, taxes, mental health, and homelessness. (Seattle Times
)
No charges for WSU football player
Shalom Luani, who was arrested on felony assault charges after police said he threw a punch that broke someone's nose at a Domino's Pizza, won't be charged
, the Whitman County prosecutor says. The prosecutor said there was evidence that Luani threw the punch, but that a jury would not be able to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that it wasn't self defense. (Spokesman-Review
)
Police chief pick
Mayor David Condon again picked Craig Meidl
as police chief, but this time after Meidl went through a selection process. (Spokesman-Review
)