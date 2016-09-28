Bloglander

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Food

Food Blotter: Second location for Nectar Beer & Wine, Allie's reopens and more

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 3:50 PM


For fans of the region's blossoming culinary scene, several news tidbits crossed our radar today.

This morning, I received a welcome email from Atania Gilmore, owner of the locally-beloved vegan restaurant Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe, that the second location of her business is opening next week on Spokane's South Hill. After a devastating fire heavily damaged Gilmore's flagship location on Spokane's North Side earlier this year, and she learned that it would take as long as six months for repairs, Gilmore decided to open a second location in the interim. 

Allie's new spot in a shopping center at 1314 S. Grand, Suite 6 — next to Growler Guys — is set to open for business next Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 am. In her email, Gilmore says the store will be holding drawings throughout the week for gift cards, and will be giving out cupcakes to customers who stop in.

click to enlarge An artist's rendering of Nectar's new South Perry spot. - HDG ARCHITECTURE RENDERING
  • HDG Architecture rendering
  • An artist's rendering of Nectar's new South Perry spot.

In boozier news, Nectar Wine & Beer is bringing a second location to the hip South Perry neighborhood. Owner Josh Wade, who opened the beer and wine retail store and tasting room in Kendall Yards last year, plans to operate the second spot in a newly constructed, two-story building at 907 S. Perry, on the corner of Perry and Ninth. In a blog post on his website, Wade writes that construction is to start at the beginning of next year, with a targeted opening date of spring 2017. Customers of the Kendall Yards' location can expect to find the same familiar layout and an identical business model at the new Perry store.

Fans of the midday meal that combines breakfast and lunch can rejoice now that the forthcoming Bruncheonette restaurant has announced its expected grand opening date: Oct. 17. By the same folks who run the familiar Couple of Chefs Catering & Food Truck, the new eatery takes over a space just north of downtown, most recently occupied by the Knock Irish pub.

Stay tuned for more news on these spots and other new places to fill your belly around the Inland Northwest by checking out the Inlander's weekly food section online and in print, and by signing up for the weekly food newsletter, Entree
