Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

News

Witness tampering, bridge bashing and other fun Spokane things in today's headlines

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge Study? What am I? Some kind of *nerd?*
  • Study? What am I? Some kind of *nerd?*

HERE 

License to Kill
Columnist Shawn Vestal argues that cops still need to be given some slack when it comes to use of force — but not the incredible amount of leeway given to officers in Washington state. [Spokesman-Review]

You Must Be This Short to Ride the Underpass
Another day, another truck running into another bridge. [KREM]

"Will You Accept a Collect Call From: I Swear If You Testify I'll..."
If you're in jail, don't to tell your girlfriend, who a judge has placed no-contact order on you for, not to testify. At least, if you do, don't do it on the phones that the jail is recording. [Spokesman-Review

THERE

But that would take away some of his cool dude slacker mystique!
Trump's aides are pleading with him to maybe practice a little bit before the next debate, even though it's really boring.  [New York Times]

In Soviet Russia, Plane Shoots Down Missile
Yeah, the missile that took down the passenger plane in the Ukraine was fired from inside Russia. In my day that kinda thing woulda sparked a thermonuclear war

Frog of Hate
Why a Cartoon Frog was just named a hate symbol.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Morning Briefing, News

More by Daniel Walters

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Mad Hatter Vintage Flea Market

Mad Hatter Vintage Flea Market @ Five Mile Grange

Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (47)

Arts & Culture (21)

For Fun! (13)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation