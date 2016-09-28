Witness tampering, bridge bashing and other fun Spokane things in today's headlines

click to enlarge
License to Kill
Columnist Shawn Vestal argues that cops still need to be given some slack when it comes to use
of force — but not the incredible amount of leeway
given to officers in Washington state. [Spokesman-Review
]
You Must Be This Short to Ride the Underpass
Another day, another truck running into another bridge
. [KREM]
"Will You Accept a Collect Call From: I Swear If You Testify I'll..."
If you're in jail, don't to tell your girlfriend, who a judge has placed no-contact
order on you for, not to testify. At least, if you do, don't do it on the phones
that the jail is recording. [Spokesman-Review
]
Trump's aides are pleading with him to maybe practice a little bit before the next debate, even though it's really boring
. [New York Times
]
In Soviet Russia, Plane Shoots Down Missile
Yeah, the missile that took down the passenger plane in the Ukraine was fired from inside Russia.
In my day that kinda thing woulda sparked a thermonuclear war
.
Frog of Hate
Why a Cartoon Frog was just named a hate symbol
.