Witness tampering, bridge bashing and other fun Spokane things in today's headlines

click to enlarge Study? What am I? Some kind of *nerd?*

use

no-contact

Columnist Shawn Vestal argues that cops still need to be given some slack when it comes toof force — but not the incredible amount of leeway given to officers in Washington state. [Another day, another truck running into another bridge . [KREM]If you're in jail, don't to tell your girlfriend, who a judge has placedorder on you for, not to testify. At least, if you do, don't do it on the phones that the jail is recording. [Trump's aides are pleading with him to maybe practice a little bit before the next debate, even though it's really boring . [Yeah, the missile that took down the passenger plane in the Ukraine was fired fromIn my day that kinda thing woulda sparked a thermonuclear war Why a Cartoon Frog was just named a hate symbol