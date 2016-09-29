Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, September 29, 2016

News

Condon settles ethics complaint, suicide calls to Spokane police and other news

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 9:08 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

On the Cover: This week on the cover, staff writer Daniel Walters examines a single street's divide between the West Central Neighborhood and the swanky new Kendall Yards development.

NEWS: Been living under a rock in Spokane for the past year? Here's everything you need to know. (The police chief's potty mouth, the mayor's secret meetings, a botched "investigation," and whether or not public officials were honest about it all.)

FOOD: You guys, Nectar Beer & Wine is opening a second location in the Perry District, and Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe is also opening a second location on the South Hill. Read about them here.

NEWS: A woman who was allegedly gang raped during an off-campus party in 2013 is suing North Idaho College in federal court for intentionally misleading her about her Title IX rights and not investigating the attackers. 

IN OTHER NEWS: 

• Spokane police rush to help someone thinking of suicide about three times per day, according to a new report released by the department. The report is based on 556 "suicidal person" calls from the first half of 2016. (Spokesman-Review)

• Two Lakeland Jr. High students were found with "hit lists" and arrested yesterday. The juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center. (KXLY)

• A 14-year-old boy in South Carolina killed his father and then shot two boys and a teacher at an elementary school near his home. All three victims at the school sustained non-life threatening injuries. (CNN)

• A commuter train crash in New Jersey this morning has killed at least 1 person and injured at least 100 more, according to initial reports. (New York Times

• In a case that will directly impact the Washington Redskins, the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on whether or not a disparaging registered trademark is protected free speech under the first amendment. (Washington Post)

• Police abuse of confidential databases is rampant nationwide, an investigation by the Associated Press found. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Mitch Ryals

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (46)

Arts & Culture (21)

For Fun! (14)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation