Condon settles ethics complaint, suicide calls to Spokane police and other news

• On the Cover:
This week on the cover, staff writer Daniel Walters examines a single street's divide
between the West Central Neighborhood and the swanky new Kendall Yards
development.
• NEWS
: Been living under a rock in Spokane for the past year? Here's everything
you need to know. (The police chief's potty mouth
, the mayor's secret meetings
, a botched "investigation," and whether or not public officials were honest about it all.)
• FOOD
: You guys, Nectar Beer & Wine
is opening a second location in the Perry District, and Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
is also opening a second location on the South Hill. Read about them here
.
• NEWS
: A woman who was allegedly gang raped during an off-campus party
in 2013 is suing North Idaho College
in federal court for intentionally misleading her about her Title IX rights and not investigating the attackers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Spokane police rush to help someone thinking of suicide about three times per day
, according to a new report released by the department. The report is based on 556 "suicidal person" calls from the first half of 2016. (Spokesman-Review
)
• Two Lakeland Jr. High students were found with "hit lists"
and arrested yesterday. The juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were booked into the Kootenai County Juvenile Detention Center. (KXLY
)
• A 14-year-old boy in South Carolina killed his father and then shot two boys and a teacher at an elementary school
near his home. All three victims at the school sustained non-life threatening injuries. (CNN
)
• A commuter train crash
in New Jersey this morning has killed at least 1 person and injured at least 100 more, according to initial reports. (New York Times
)
• In a case that will directly impact the Washington Redskins, the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on whether or not a disparaging registered trademark is protected free speech under the first amendment. (Washington Post
)
• Police abuse of confidential databases
is rampant nationwide, an investigation by the Associated Press
found.