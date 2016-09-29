Bloglander

Thursday, September 29, 2016

For Fun!

Pay a little less to do the wild thing with Tone Loc

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 10:15 AM


Perhaps when the "I Love the '90s" tour announced a stop at the Spokane Arena, you thought to yourself, "Do I really love the 90s? Do I love them enough to want to check out the odd package that includes one of the biggest one-hit wonders atop the bill in Vanilla Ice, and a slew of pretty solid retro soul, R&B and hip-hop acts?" 

Oh, and Color Me Badd. 

Well, if the price of seeing Vanilla Ice, Salt 'n' Pepa, Tone Loc, Coolio and Young MC (yes, and Color Me Badd) was holding you back, today there's a deal with your name on it. Instead of paying $47.50, or $67.50, or $87.50 (maybe Vanilla Ice washes your car for that price?), you can go to the TicketsWest website between 10 am and 10 pm Thursday and get tickets for $30 — just use the code word "Love"in the promo box, and you'll be on your way to seeing "Bust A Move," "Wild Thing," "Gangsta's Paradise," "Let's Talk About Sex" and a bunch of other tunes that you might vaguely remember from Yo! MTV Raps! and TRL

Really, the price is worth it just to see this tune. Seriously: 

