Dakota pipeline protests, Trump's Cuba trouble and morning headlines

Fagan name-checked in lawsuit
A lawsuit filed by the Washington attorney general against Tim Eyman names Spokane City Councilman Mike Fagan in his role working with the anti-tax initiative guru. The lawsuit alleges that Eyman didn't properly disclose contributions,
Breaking the law against oil trains
Three activists with Veterans for Peace were arrested for blocking the route of an oil train. The protestors said they want Spokane City Council to pass legislation aimed at the trains carrying the controversial cargo. (KREM)
Knezovich
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has sent another letter to the Spokane County GOP demanding that state Rep. Matt Shea be censured for his attacks on the sheriff's office. (KXLY)
Trump goes to Cuba (illegally)
According to a report in Newsweek, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump secretly conducted business in Cuba, violating U.S. law that prohibited trade with the Communist country. (Newsweek)
'Americans are stupid and should do what they are told'
Congressional staff, bureaucrats and think tank leaders think the American public is woefully uninformed and should do what they are told, according to a new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. (Vice News)
Saudi Arabia headed to court
Earlier this week, Congress overrode a presidential veto of a bill allowing families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the attacks. Now, lawyers for the kingdom are seeking to limit damage in court. (New York Times)
Musician-actor-puppeteer-comedian David Liebe Hart plays Spokane tonight at the Big Dipper.