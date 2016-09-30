Bloglander

Friday, September 30, 2016

News

Dakota pipeline protests, Trump's Cuba trouble and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 9:19 AM


NEWS: Idaho Pot activists launch new campaign for medical marijuana
INHEALTH: Aiding Africa, one hip seminar and measuring pain meds' effects on your heart
NEWS: Photos and stories from the front lines of the Dakota pipeline protests
HERE

Fagan name-checked in lawsuit
A lawsuit filed by the Washington attorney general against Tim Eyman names Spokane City Councilman Mike Fagan in his role working with the anti-tax initiative guru. The lawsuit alleges that Eyman didn't properly disclose contributions, expenses and loans. The allegations don't concern either of Fagan's campaigns for city council. Fagan denies any wrongdoing. (Spokesman-Review)

Breaking the law against oil trains
Three activists with Veterans for Peace were arrested for blocking the route of an oil train. The protestors said they want Spokane City Council to pass legislation aimed at the trains carrying the controversial cargo. (KREM)

Knezovich continues feud with Shea
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has sent another letter to the Spokane County GOP demanding that state Rep. Matt Shea be censured for his attacks on the sheriff's office. (KXLY)

THERE

Trump goes to Cuba (illegally)
According to a report in Newsweek, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump secretly conducted business in Cuba, violating U.S. law that prohibited trade with the Communist country. (Newsweek)

'Americans are stupid and should do what they are told'
Congressional staff, bureaucrats and think tank leaders think the American public is woefully uninformed and should do what they are told, according to a new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University. (Vice News)

Saudi Arabia headed to court
Earlier this week, Congress overrode a presidential veto of a bill allowing families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the attacks. Now, lawyers for the kingdom are seeking to limit damage in court. (New York Times)

Musician-actor-puppeteer-comedian David Liebe Hart plays Spokane tonight at the Big Dipper. 


