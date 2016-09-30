THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: I Love the '90s Tour, David Liebe Hart, Twin Peaks and Suicide Silence

FRIDAY
In the mood to hear some very strange music about aliens and religion and lost love tonight? Of course you are. Eric Liebe Hart rolls into the Big Dipper tonight with his host of puppets, psychedelic cable access videos and, of course, his awesome dad style. The musical comedy show starts at 7:30 pm, is $13 at the door and includes the rocking stylings of the Smokes along with local improv troupes the Ditch Kids and Midnight Goats. Read our recent interview with the Hart right here.
Tonight, the Straight out of Hell Tour, including high-flying metal actsSuicide Silence, Whitechapel, Carnifex and Oceano, hits the Pin! and show promoter Ryan Levey says that this is one of the most thrilling shows he's brought in all year — explaining the $30 price tag. The show starts at 6:30 pm.
SATURDAY
As you may remember the Bartlett's own Bartfest, scheduled for this week, was canceled earlier this year. However, two of the festival headliners Twin Peaks and Tops are still here this Saturday to entertain. Chicago act Twin Peaks (whom we wrote about in this week's issue) plays at the Bartlett along with White Reaper starting at 8 pm for $12, while Tops takes over the Observatory along with Super Sparkle and Mini Murders at 9 pm. Cost for that show is $10.
It's finally October, so you're officially able to drink all day every day because, OKTOBERFEST! (Note you probably shouldn't drink all day every day). But Two Seven Public House hosts its annual family-friendly outdoor Oktoberfest event Saturday and features the local musical stylings of Summer in Siberia, Hey! is for Horses, Friends of Mine and DJ Unifest. The event is free and starts at 1 pm.
SUNDAY
click to enlarge
Salt-N-Pepa for life!
These are people who never want to be forgotten. That’s why artists like Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Coolio, Color Me Badd, Tone Lōc and Young MC, who all achieved their moment in the spotlight in the late ’80s and early ’90s, are making a tour stop at the Spokane Arena’s more-intimate Star Theater on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Show up to this one in your best neon gear and parachute pants and get ready to relive songs like "Ice Ice Baby,” “Push It” and of course, “Gangsta’s Paradise” with the real artists performing them. Even if you don’t dress up, the evening is sure to bring back all those adolescent memories, back when life was a little simpler. Tickets start at $47.50.