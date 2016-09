THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: I Love the '90s Tour, David Liebe Hart, Twin Peaks and Suicide Silence

click to enlarge Salt-N-Pepa for life!

In the mood to hear some very strange music about aliens and religion and lost love tonight? Of course you are.rolls into the Big Dipper tonight with his host of puppets, psychedelic cable access videos and, of course, his awesome dad style. The musical comedy show starts at 7:30 pm, is $13 at the door and includes the rocking stylings of the Smokes along with local improv troupes the Ditch Kids and Midnight Goats. Read our recent interview with the Hart right here. Tonight, the Straight out of Hell Tour, including high-flying metal acts, hits the Pin! and show promoter Ryan Levey says that this is one of the most thrilling shows he's brought in all year — explaining the $30 price tag. The show starts at 6:30 pm.As you may remember the Bartlett's own Bartfest, scheduled for this week, was canceled earlier this year. However, two of the festival headlinersandare still here this Saturday to entertain. Chicago act Twin Peaks (whom we wrote about in this week's issue) plays at the Bartlett along withstarting at 8 pm for $12, while Tops takes over the Observatory along withat 9 pm. Cost for that show is $10.It's finally October, so you're officially able to drink all day every day because, OKTOBERFEST! (Note you probably shouldn't drink all day every day). But Two Seven Public House hosts its annual family-friendly outdoor Oktoberfest event Saturday and features the local musical stylings of. The event is free and starts at 1 pm.These are people who never want to be forgotten. That’s why artists like, who all achieved their moment in the spotlight in the late ’80s and early ’90s, are making a tour stop at the Spokane Arena’s more-intimate Star Theater on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Show up to this one in your best neon gear and parachute pants and get ready to relive songs like "Ice Ice Baby,” “Push It” and of course, “Gangsta’s Paradise” with the real artists performing them. Even if you don’t dress up, the evening is sure to bring back all those adolescent memories, back when life was a little simpler. Tickets start at $47.50.