THIS WEEK: Poetry, Terrain, Elizabeth Cook, roller-derby tourney and more
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 1:00 PM
Comedian Emo Philips makes his first-ever stop in Spokane on Saturday.
Monday, Oct. 3
LIVE BANDS | Has is been three months already? It only seems like Tech N9ne performs in Spokane every couple months. He's back for a gig at Knitting Factory tonight.
WORDS | Join the state poet laureate Tod Marshall for an Exploring Poetry event at the North Spokane Library at 6:30 pm. It's free!
Tuesday, Oct. 4
WORDS | Author Whitney Terrell leads a conversation at Spark Central that includes a panel with veterans talking about their experiences and war literature. Whitney will do a reading from his new novel The Good Lieutenant on Wednesday at Auntie's.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
WORDS | Spokane poet laureate Laura Read helps launch the second edition of "I Am A Town," a community poetry project. Join your fellow Spokane residents for a reading at Spark Central. Thursday, Oct. 6
LIVE MUSIC | Rob Crowe of Pinback has a lot of musical projects going at any given time, and his hard-rocking Goblin Cock is bringing its thrashy tunes to The Observatory. Here's a little sample:
COMMUNITY | Spokane Falls Community College is hosting a forum of legislative candidates from Spokane County, so get yourself up to speed and chat with the candidates in person.
LIVE MUSIC | Rising Americana star Elizabeth Cook comes to play a headlining gig at The Bartlett that could be one of the sneaky-good shows of the fall. She won't be playing Bartlett-sized venues for long. Here's a taste of her sound:
Friday, Oct. 7
VISUAL ARTS | It's the first Friday in October, meaning its time for the Spokane Fall Arts Tour, with amazing art happening all over town, including the ninth edition of Terrain. Get ya some.
THEATER | Read our story about The Modern's take on musical Chicago, and then consider checking it out this weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 8
SPORTS & OUTDOORS | It's the first-ever Inland Northwest BOUTFest, a day-long roller-derby throwdown at the Spokane Convention Center.
COMEDY | Standup legend Emo Philips makes his first-ever stop in Spokane for a couple gigs at the Spokane Comedy Club.