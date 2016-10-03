Hendrix tribute brings Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Keb Mo, Jonny Lang & more to Northern Quest this winter
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 3:19 PM
click to enlarge
Are you experienced in the ways of Jimi Hendrix? Or perhaps a casual fan of the pioneering guitar god and one of the major artists of the 60s counterculture and pretty much every classic-rock station in existence?
Either way, you might want to check out The Experience Hendrix Tour dropping by Northern Quest Resort & Casino this winter. The roaming tribute to Hendrix brings together an insane array of guitar players for one massive night of tunes like "Purple Haze," "Crosstown Traffic" and "Hey Joe."
This year's version, stopping by Airway Heights on Saturday, Feb. 18, includes blues legend Buddy Guy, Blues Society frontman Zakk Wylde, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Keb' Mo' and more, joining a rhythm section led by former Jimmy Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox.