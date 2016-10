Trump's taxes, Kim Kardashian robbed, one great pumpkin and more morning headlines

click to enlarge

• Terrain, country rising star Elizabeth Cook and an all-day roller derby tourney are among the week's entertainment highlights Washington wildlife managers shot and killed another gray wolf , part of the Profanity Peak Pack in Ferris County. The frisky critters had been killing livestock in the area early last week. (KXLY)A 1,713-pound pumpkin won the Great Pumpkin Weigh-off in Georgetown over the weekend. No word on how many of those damn pumpkin-spice lattes at Starbucks that bad boy could flavor up. (KREM)A look at the efforts of the University District to become an innovation hub . (The New York Times delved into Donald Trump's taxes , and the possibility he hasn't paid any federal taxes for nearly two decades. It's amazing what losing a vast amount of money — $916 million in 1995, to be specific — can help you do in avoiding taxes.Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, with the intruders at her exclusive apartment apparently getting away with $10 million in jewelry. Undoubtedly traumatic for the reality-TV star, it also caused hubby Kanye West to stop his Chicago concert early. (CNN)The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Japanese biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi, who discovered a key mechanism that allows some cells to recycle themselves in the human body's defense against all manner of diseases, including Alzheimer's, cancer and diabetes. (