Attention Gilmore Girls fans: Luke's Diner comes to Spokane Wednesday

Expect Indaba Coffee to look a little different come tomorrow morning.
That's right Gilmore Girls fans, a small piece of Stars Hollow comes to Spokane Wednesday as Indaba Coffee transforms into Luke's Diner. As part of a national coffee/TV mashup celebration, honoring the day Gilmore Girls originally aired back in 2000 on the now-defunct WB network, Indaba is one of only 250 coffee shops in the country selected to participate in this event, and the only one in Eastern Washington.
In coordination with Netflix — the streaming service is rebooting the classic show with four extra-long episodes premiering the day after Thanksgiving — Indaba Coffee plans to offer 250 free cups of coffee between 7 am and noon at both locations (downtown and in Kendall Yards).
Obviously, you can't expect the gruff and plaid-clad Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) to be there in the flesh, but the baristas will most likely be decked out in hats and aprons and the coffee cups and sleeves will have an extra special treatment.
This is a great time to sit down with friends and family alike to discuss your predictions for the upcoming Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Will Rory choose one of her ex-boyfriends (Jess, obviously), or will she forge ahead as a driven journalist without any man by her side? Are Luke and Lorelai finally married? Will Emily ever stop being annoying? Does Lane ever get to leave Stars Hallow? More coffee, please!