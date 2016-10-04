Comedian, Emmy winner Louie Anderson heading to Spokane in March
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 12:33 PM
Louie Anderson headlines The Bing on March 30.
Long-time standup comedy favorite and recent Emmy winner Louie Anderson is heading to Spokane for a show at the Bing Crosby Theater in March.
The show is on Thursday, March 30, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am via TicketsWest outlets, the Knitting Factory website or by calling 800-325-7328. Tickets are $28.50 for balcony seats, and $36.50 on the floor.
Anderson made his debut on The Tonight Show in 1984 and immediately became a favorite of host Johnny Carson. Aside from his non-stop tours doing standup, largely about his Minnesota upbringing and oversized family, Anderson created a hit children's show in the mid-90s, Life With Louie, and also was host of Family Feud for a few years.
Most recently, Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Baskets, playing the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifinakis. The man has range!