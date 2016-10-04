Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

For Fun!

Comedian, Emmy winner Louie Anderson heading to Spokane in March

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 12:33 PM

Louie Anderson headlines The Bing on March 30.
  • Louie Anderson headlines The Bing on March 30.

Long-time standup comedy favorite and recent Emmy winner Louie Anderson is heading to Spokane for a show at the Bing Crosby Theater in March. 

The show is on Thursday, March 30, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am via TicketsWest outlets, the Knitting Factory website or by calling 800-325-7328. Tickets are $28.50 for balcony seats, and $36.50 on the floor. 

Anderson made his debut on The Tonight Show in 1984 and immediately became a favorite of host Johnny Carson. Aside from his non-stop tours doing standup, largely about his Minnesota upbringing and oversized family, Anderson created a hit children's show in the mid-90s, Life With Louie, and also was host of Family Feud for a few years. 

Most recently, Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Baskets, playing the mother of twin sons played by Zach Galifinakis. The man has range!

Here's a bit of Anderson doing his standup thing: 


  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of For Fun!

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (148)

Music (46)

Arts & Culture (21)

For Fun! (15)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Pinterest
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation