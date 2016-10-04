Bloglander

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

News

Commissioner debate, creepy clown stories, UW Nobel Prize winner and morning news

Posted By on Tue, Oct 4, 2016 at 9:11 AM

ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Reporter Daniel Walters takes the time to explain how he turned a picture he took on his ride home into this week's cover story.

MUSIC: You should probably check out The Experience Hendrix Tour coming to Northern Quest Resort & Casino this winter. 

IN OTHER NEWS

click to enlarge Shelly O'Quinn faced Andrew Biviano in a debate yesterday - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Shelly O'Quinn faced Andrew Biviano in a debate yesterday
Blame the newspaper
Spokane County Commissioner candidates faced each other in a debate yesterday that was aired on KSPS. Commissioner Shelly O'Quinn and challenger Andrew Biviano touched on a variety of topics including criminal justice reform, the mental health system and cutting budget costs. And then O'Quinn blamed the Spokesman-Review in part for deterring employers from coming to the region. (Spokesman-Review)

Clown hysteria
As the country is on high alert for creepy clowns, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says no criminal activity occurred after a Facebook post claimed a man dressed as a clown chased a young girl. And before you tell another creepy clown story, consider the nice clowns! (KXLY)

Clean up in the park
Spokane City Council last night voted to declare Riverfront Park a contaminated site to help clean it up. (Spokesman-Review)

Trump's losses
The New York Times, following its reporting on Donald Trump's loss of $916 million dollars in the 1990s, outlines how Trump's business decisions in the 1980s got him to that point. 

This matters
David Thouless, a University of Washington professor, was among three winners of the 2016 Nobel Prize in physics for demonstrating the strange behavior of matter in extremely low or high temperatures. 

Preparing for disaster
Hurricane Matthew slammed Haiti this morning with winds of 145 mph, killing at least three people. And it's likely to slam into the U.S. in the next couple days. 
