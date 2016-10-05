Bloglander

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

News

Waste-to-Energy accident, Pence vs Kaine, and other tragic headlines

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 9:44 AM

ON INLANDER.COM: 

Waste-to-Energy Accident
After years of being praised for its safety record, two employees at the Waste-to-Energy Plant are badly burned.

There are some who will tell you Gil-less! But I say, nay! I say GILMORE. 
The West Central Indaba coffee shop gets a Gilmore Girls conversion. Does this pave way for North Bowl to get an Ed conversion?

Louie OK 
The comedian Louie (not the one you're thinking of), Louie Anderson is coming to Spokane. 

HERE:

Money, money, money
Who was the first and biggest contributor to Mayor David Condon's anti-recall campaign. Would you believe he has the last name Cowles? [Spokesman-Review

Clown Questions, Bro
The Inland Northwest gets in on the clown fears, just in time for Hallowweeeeeeeeen, OOoooooOOooo! [Spokesman-Review]

Condon Goes Rogue 
Shawn Vestal reports that Mayor David Condon has found a clever way of handling the rules governing his appointments. Flat-out ignoring them. [Spokesman-Review]

THERE:

Bullet Points
Experts debate whether police could have found a better solution than shooting Keith Scott. [NYT]

Trump? I say, good man, I've never heard that name before in my life!
In the vice-presidential debate Mike Pence pursues the clever strategy of flat-out denying that Donald Trump said the stuff that everybody knows Donald Trump said. [Politico]

Night of the Living Movies
Maybe movies aren't so dead after all, David Sims argues in The Atlantic.
Comments

