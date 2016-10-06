Should judges be elected by the public? Let's break it down

click to enlarge

Brody

challengers

click to enlarge Courtesy of Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund

elections,

Judges in Montana are initially elected on a nonpartisan basis. If a judge retires or resigns mid-term, the governor appoints a replacement and, depending on when the vacancy occurs, the senate approves (or rejects) the selection. In Washington, there is no check on the governor's selection, though judges go through a vetting process.



Then, assuming the appointed judge wishes to remain on the bench, during the next election cycle, he or she will stand for re-election if challenged. If unchallenged, voters cast an up-or-down vote to retain the judge. All other state judges who run unopposed still appear on the ballot for a retention vote as well. In Washington, however, if judges run unopposed, their names do not appear on the ballot.

