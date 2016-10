Why Evan McMullin, the presidential candidate who could win Utah, isn't on the WA ballot

click to enlarge Could win Utah. Isn't on the ballot in Washington.

The Republican Party may very well not survive the latest debacle; its true conservatives will never reconcile themselves to its unprincipled support for Trump and his supporters will never forgive the party for its alleged betrayal.



Thus, the struggle on the right will not end on Election Day. That’s why my campaign is determined not just to win Utah and as many other states as possible, but to launch an enduring movement to revive conservative principles.



