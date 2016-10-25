WSU student found dead, Wiltjer finds NBA home and morning headlines

ARTS & CULTURE: Are you too old for trick-or-treating, but too young to have kids to take trick-or-treating? There areother options.
Tragedy at WSU
A 21-year-old Washington State University student was found dead inside the Pi Kappa Phi fraternityin his bed yesterday. The student, Brock Lindberg, was a junior studying business administration. The death is still under investigation. (KHQ)
Bridge celebration
Local officials are excited about a pedestrian and bicycle bridge that will connect the University District with the East Sprague Avenue area. "This is a project that will change the landscape of the east part of Spokane," says Mayor David Condon. (Spokesman-Review) Self defense
A Spokane Valley man shot an alleged intruder of his home who police say hid from police and refused medical help before he died. The homeowner said he was acting in self defense when he answered the door armed and shot the man, who apparently charged him. (KXLY)
We only have room for one of you
Former Gonzaga star Kyle Wiltjer made the Houston Rockets roster, the team announced yesterday. With offense-minded coach Mike D'Antoni, Wiltjer seems to be a good fit with the Rockets. "He has two skills," D'Antoni said. "One is shooting, which is off the charts and not just an NBA skill, but a top-level NBA skill. He can be a great shooter. The second thing is he really knows how to play offensively."
Meanwhile, former Zag and NBA veteran Ronny Turiaf announced his retirement Monday. Watch the video announcing his retirement below.