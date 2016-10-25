WSU student found dead, Wiltjer finds NBA home and morning headlines

All of today's events | Staff Picks

-All Categories- Benefit Comedy Community Crafts Etc. Fall Arts Farmers Market Festival Film Food & Drink Health & Wellness Holiday Guide Museums Music Events & Concerts Performance Arts Sports & Outdoors Summer Guide Theater Trivia Visual Arts Volunteer Opportunities Words -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

-All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

Select a movie The Accountant Bad Moms The BFG Deepwater Horizon Denial Don't Breathe Finding Dory Ghostbusters The Girl on the Train Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone I'm Not Ashamed In a Valley of Violence Inferno Inferno: The IMAX 2D Experience Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jack Reacher: Never Go Back -- The IMAX 2D Experience Jason Bourne Keeping Up With the Joneses Kevin Hart: What Now? Kubo and the Two Strings The Magnificent Seven Masterminds Max Steel Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Miss Hokusai Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Ouija: Origin of Evil Pete's Dragon Priceless Queen of Katwe RiffTrax Live: Carnival of Souls The Secret Life of Pets Snowden Star Trek Beyond Storks Suicide Squad Sully Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween

or Select a location AMC River Park Square 20 Bonner Mall Cinemas Garland Theater Hayden Discount Cinema Northtown Mall Stadium 12 Pullman Village Centre Cinemas Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14 Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12 Village Center Airway Heights Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere



-All Categories- American Asian Bakery Barbecue Buffet Burgers Cafe Catering Coffee Shops Diner Donuts Eclectic European Fine Dining Food Trucks General Restaurants Gluten-Free Options Hawaiian Ice cream Italian Mediterranean Mexican/Latin Pizza Pub Grub Sandwiches Seafood Small Plates Steak Sushi Veggie-Friendly -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada