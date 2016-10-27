The Game brings his rap game to Spokane next month

Hate it or love it, the Game will bring his talents to Spokane.
The contracts are freshly signed: the Game is officially coming to Spokane next month to headline the brand new Northwest Fall Fest. While the original Facebook event announcement said the Game was performing the first weekend of November, event coordinator Anthony Kistenmacher, aka Demon Assassin, who's also performing, has now confirmed the concert for Friday, Nov. 18.
Held at Riverside Place (the former Masonic Temple), the festival will also feature Baby Eazy-E — yes, Eazy-E's (RIP) son — along with a ton of regional and local rappers like SOK, OTD, King Skellee, Ill Mafia, CTS Savage Nation, Young West, Kenda Locc and C-Dubb. Performances will run over two stages and begin at 6 pm, running late into the night.
You'll remember West Coast rapper The Game from his early days as one of Dr. Dre's protégés, when he hung out with 50 Cent — adding vocals to "This is How We Do" — and then fell out with 50 Cent in the mid-aughts (although the two allegedly reconciled just last month), but he's still making music. Last year's "100" featured Drake and garnered more than 52 million plays on Spotify. This month, the rapper released the brand new 1992, which commemorates the L.A. riots and has some critics touting it as his best work since his debut album, The Documentary.
Tickets for the event begin at $37. Get those here.
We at the Inlander hope this is the start of many more music events at the underutilized Riverside Place.