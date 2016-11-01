Deadly road rage, record-breaking rainfall and morning headlines

click to enlarge
: State Sen. Michael Baumgartner, advocacy groups and WSU football fans have called the suspension of football player Robert Barber unfair. But a student who doesn't play football and was involved in the same altercation was suspended by the university
, too.
NEWS:
The sheer amount of rainfall in recent weeks isn't only making everyone feel all gloomy, it's also breaking records
.
FOR FUN!
: Did you know Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell looks almost exactly like former Museum of Arts and Culture Director Forrest Rodgers, sans bow tie? Check out the list of dopplegangers of the Inland Northwest
put together by Daniel Walters.
IN OTHER NEWS
Road rage
Prosecutors say the death of an X-ray technician from Coeur d'Alene was the result of a random road-rage incident
. David E. Hutto is accused of kidnapping and killing William "Bo" Kirk because of something Kirk did while driving his pickup truck, according to prosecutors. (Spokesman-Review
)
Boy dies from mysterious illness
Eight children have been admitted to Seattle Children's Hospital with what state investigators suspect — but haven't confirmed — is a rare condition known as acute flaccid myelitis, which causes people to lose all strength or movement in limbs. One of those boys, a 6-year-old from Bellingham, has died
. (Bellingham Herald
)
It was just a movie, people
Five people in Coeur d'Alene were arrested yesterday
with weapons including a golf club, a baseball bat and a sword. The group said they were planning a "purge" event. (KXLY)
That makes me smart
Did Donald Trump brilliantly exploit tax loopholes available to any billionaire in order to avoid paying federal income taxes? Or did he improperly and illegally maneuver his way out of it
? We may never know for sure, since the man who could become president refuses to release his tax returns, but the New York Times
explores anyway.