Oil train fine redux, Christmas in November, drug-selling stripper wives and morning headlines

• NEWS
: City Councilman Breean Beggs' takes a second whack
at the failed anti-oil/coal train
initiative.
click to enlarge
-
Jimmy Buffett's new Christmas album
• MUSIC:
It's not even Thanksgiving yet, and already Jimmy Buffett's Christmas album
has dropped, along with several others
including Rascal Flatts, R. Kelly and Amy Grant. Ho Ho Ho!
• ART:
Jacob Johns is an artist and activist
who does a little of everything.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• That oil/coal train initiative
we mentioned up there? Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich doesn't like it
one bit. In fact, Knezovich has vowed to file an injunction if the initiative makes it on the ballot next year. (Spokesman Review
)
• No, Mr. Trump, the murder rate is not as high
as it's been in 45 years. (Washington Post
) And a smattering of other Trump falsehoods from Politico, Twitter, Mother Jones
and FactCheck.org
. BONUS: Hillary Clinton fact check: Politico
• The wife of an Idaho gastroenterologist ran a hair salon as a front for selling heroin, meth and oxycodone pills
, federal prosecutors say. Loren Toelle's husband, Dr. Stanley Toelle, apparently knew nothing about it? (Spokesman Review
)
• How one man defeated the two most impervious championship droughts
in Major League Baseball. First he did it in Boston, now he's brought a World Series victory to the north side of Chicago after 108 years. How did Theo Epstein
do it? (ESPN
)