Friday, November 4, 2016

Oil train fine redux, Christmas in November, drug-selling stripper wives and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 9:19 AM


NEWS: City Councilman Breean Beggs' takes a second whack at the failed anti-oil/coal train initiative.

click to enlarge Jimmy Buffett's new Christmas album
  • Jimmy Buffett's new Christmas album
MUSIC: It's not even Thanksgiving yet, and already Jimmy Buffett's Christmas album has dropped, along with several others including Rascal Flatts, R. Kelly and Amy Grant. Ho Ho Ho!

ART: Jacob Johns is an artist and activist who does a little of everything.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• That oil/coal train initiative we mentioned up there? Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich doesn't like it one bit. In fact, Knezovich has vowed to file an injunction if the initiative makes it on the ballot next year. (Spokesman Review)

• No, Mr. Trump, the murder rate is not as high as it's been in 45 years. (Washington Post) And a smattering of other Trump falsehoods from Politico, Twitter, Mother Jones and FactCheck.org. BONUS: Hillary Clinton fact check: Politico

• The wife of an Idaho gastroenterologist ran a hair salon as a front for selling heroin, meth and oxycodone pills, federal prosecutors say. Loren Toelle's husband, Dr. Stanley Toelle, apparently knew nothing about it? (Spokesman Review)

• How one man defeated the two most impervious championship droughts in Major League Baseball. First he did it in Boston, now he's brought a World Series victory to the north side of Chicago after 108 years. How did Theo Epstein do it? (ESPN)
