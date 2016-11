Racial slur at MLK center, local immigrants worry about Trump, and other news of the day

Young Kwak photo

Gabriela Alvarez, an unauthorized immigrant who came to the United States at age 11, spoke with the Inlander in 2013

Jewelry designers prepare for the flood of holiday shoppers , which is like Christmas for jewelry designers.The band is coming in April Yesterday, the n-word was found written on the local Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center. So far we don't know who did it, or if the culprit had any motive other than the obvious one. But the community quickly came together, not just to condemn the racial slur and apparent attempt to terrorize local minorities, but to paint over the slur, symbolizing their commitment to keep fighting for racial unity and against injustice. Shawn Vestal explores the power, and the limits, of such an act . (A crowd gathers at Eastern Washington University — which has about 200 unauthorized immigrant students — to worry about what happens if Trump repeals the Dream Act. (The trial of Roy Murry — a triple-murder suspect who was once on the slate of candidates the local GOP picked to replace Sen. Bob McCaslin — begins today . (Trump assures us his transition is going smoothly, as everything seems to be collapsing and exploding behind him . (That map lining up Obama votes and crime rates is bogus . (Bernie Sanders, who wasn't even a Democrat until recently, joins the Democratic party leadership . (