U.S. healthcare behind industrialized peers, tackling local teen health and more

Marijuana Benefits
In a newly published study
examining the results of 60 published reports, Canadian researchers found marijuana shows promise in treating PTSD, depression and social anxiety. "Research suggests that people may be using cannabis as an exit drug to reduce the use of substances that are potentially more harmful, such as opioid pain medication," the study’s author explains.
(ANNE MCGREGOR)
Not Great Yet
In 2016, U.S. healthcare accessibility and affordability still lagged behind other nations, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. "In comparison to adults in the other 10 countries, adults in the U.S. are sicker and more economically disadvantaged. The resulting challenge to the U.S. health system is compounded by higher health care costs, greater income disparities, and relatively low levels of spending on social services,” according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund
. On the plus side, access to specialists and coordinated hospital discharge planning were areas in which the U.S. system performed well. (ANNE MCGREGOR)
Healthy Teens Fundraiser
“Any community health assessment report out there, adolescents are always an underserved population,” says Angela Matson of Group Health in Eastern Washington and Spokane.
That’s why the Seattle-based Group Health Foundation has launched a pilot program aimed at improving adolescent health. A newly formed local group, Group Health Foundation Network—Inland Empire, began raising money Nov. 15. Come January 31, the Foundation will match donations on a 4:1 basis, meaning up to $125,000 could become available for local adolescent health projects. Beneficiaries of the fundraiser haven’t been determined. “The first goal is to raise the money, and then we will take the proposal out to the community. Our hope is that we will be able to fund at least six organizations,” Matson says.
For more information on the Group Health Foundation, or to donate, go here
. (HAYLEE MILLIKAN)