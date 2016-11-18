Beware fake news, triple-homicide trial, Trump's cabinet and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• (fake) NEWS
: Made-up news stories
played a role in the presidential election: who is to blame?
• Arts & Culture:
a new play at Gonzaga
pulls from The Simpsons
for a reflection on the notion of stories.
• Health:
a new study on the benefits of weed, Americans' access to healthcare and more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• Details continue to trickle out of the triple murder trial of Roy Murry
as firefighters testify about their search for three victims engulfed in smoke and flames: A firefighter's empty helmet and flesh fused to the carpet. (Spokesman-Review
)
• Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer
and Coeur d'Alene Resort GM Bill Reagan are named in the wrongful death lawsuit
on behalf of a 73-year-old woman. Margie Saunders died of hypothermia in 2014 because her apartment was too cold, according to the lawsuit. (Coeur d'Alene Press
)
• Trump's picks: Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions
, a conservative who has spoken critically of the Voting Right Act and has made other racist comments throughout his career — specifically during his time as U.S. attorney in Alabama
— could be the next attorney general.
Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo will head up the CIA
, and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn could be the next national security advisor
. The New York Times
calls Flynn an "anti-Islamist" who "believes Islamist militancy poses an existential threat."
• Police accountability advocates, public officials and leaders of local police unions met this week to discuss the Spokane Police Department's soon-to-expire union contracts
. A good chunk of the forum focused on the investigative authority of police ombudsman Bart Logue. (Spokesman-Review)