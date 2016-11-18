Bloglander

Friday, November 18, 2016

Arts & Culture

Poets: Last chance to submit your verses for our upcoming poetry issue!

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:30 PM

Get out your notebook
Pen some pretty rhyming lines
Don't miss the deadline

This embarrassingly terrible haiku (hey, at least I got the syllable count down) is evidence of why we here at the Inlander are better off sticking to hard facts and narrative prose. But that's where all you poets out there can help. For an issue coming out next month, we'll be publishing selected poetry submissions from readers out there like you!

The rules/details are simple, and can all be found here, but I'll list them below, too:
Happy poem-writing, everyone!
