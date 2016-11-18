Poets: Last chance to submit your verses for our upcoming poetry issue!

Get out your notebook
Pen some pretty rhyming lines
Don't miss the deadline
This embarrassingly terrible haiku (hey, at least I got the syllable count
down) is evidence of why we here at the Inlander
are better off sticking to hard facts and narrative prose. But that's where all you poets out there can help. For an issue
coming out next month, we'll be publishing selected poetry submissions from readers out there like you
!
The rules/details are simple, and can all be found here
, but I'll list them below, too:
- Send 1-3 previously unpublished poems to guest editor (and former Spokane Poet Laureate) Thom Caraway, at [email protected].
- Use "Inlander Poetry Submission" as the subject line
- Include your contact info (name, phone, email) and a two-sentence bio about yourself (less than 50 words).
- Eligible poets must be from eastern or central Washington, north or central Idaho, western Montana, or northeastern Oregon.
- There is no specified theme, so find inspiration wherever you'd like!
- Deadline to submit is Sunday, Nov. 20.
Happy poem-writing, everyone!