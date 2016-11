Poets: Last chance to submit your verses for our upcoming poetry issue!

Send 1-3 previously unpublished poems to guest editor (and former Spokane Poet Laureate) Thom Caraway, at [email protected] .



to guest editor (and former Spokane Poet Laureate) Thom Caraway, at . Use " Inlander Poetry Submission " as the subject line



" as the subject line Include your contact info (name, phone, email) and a two-sentence bio about yourself (less than 50 words).



Eligible poets must be from eastern or central Washington, north or central Idaho, western Montana, or northeastern Oregon.



There is no specified theme, so find inspiration wherever you'd like!



Deadline to submit is Sunday, Nov. 20.



Get out your notebookPen some pretty rhyming linesDon't miss the deadlineThis embarrassingly terrible haiku (hey, at least I got the syllable count down) is evidence of why we here at theare better off sticking to hard facts and narrative prose. But that's where all you poets out there can help. For an issue coming out next month, we'll be publishing selected poetry submissions from readers out there likeThe rules/details are simple, and can all be found here , but I'll list them below, too:Happy poem-writing, everyone!