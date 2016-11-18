Text messages are revealing of the months leading up to a teen informant's death

America's best read urban weekly | Learn More »
Big Poppa: "How u doing child??? Just wanted to say I love you and miss you"
Isaiah: "Oh I'm fine. I miss the f—k outta you too"
Big Poppa: "I know we'll hook up with weekend and hang out"
Isaiah: "Yesss for sure! I'm realllly gunna miss you when you're gone"
Big Poppa: "Don't make me cry!!!"
Isaiah: "Ughh I'm sorry. I just feel like whenever I get a close connection with you you go away. I hate it. I just want you to be over all this bullshit!"
Big Poppa: "I know I've been dealing with this shit since you were in mom's belly so I think it's time I stop paying for something I did almost 20 years ago."
Isaiah: "Yeah I know I feel like me and you have had very bad luck in our lives"
Courtney: "You're a rock. I absolutely love you with all my blood bone and marrow. Are you ok? Do you need anything?"May 1, 2016, weeks before Isaiah is called to Idaho State Police headquarters, he's texting with Aimée Grossglauser, a former girlfriend with whom he's remained close. She starts by asking him about his new apartment:
Isaiah: "My father"
Courtney: "Man. Kills me. I'm so sorry"
Isaiah: "I need him in my life mom. I'm going to go crazy without him again"
Courtney: "I know. I know. My heart is breaking for that reason. And Isaac needs you"
(Isaac is Isaiah's younger brother)
Isaiah: "Yeah I understand that. I need to be a role model but I feel like I've already kinda f—-ed that up. I do need to start hanging out with him more. It has been on my heart a lot"
Courtney: "I know this, if God is tuggin on your heart strings ... obey. There's abundance and blessing waiting there. I love your heart. Love your soul"
Isaiah: "I love you too mom"
Aimée: "Are you stoked? ... Would you like to chat though for a little or are you busy?"Below are three separate exchanges between Isaiah and "Josh," a contact who evidence suggests is an Idaho State Police detective who directed Isaiah's informant work.
Isaiah: "Yeah I'm pretty excited. It'd be nice having my own house. And I'm not busy just figured you were haha"
Aimée: "Well good!!!"
Isaiah: "Yup it's a three bedroom house with a two car garage and a huge yard. It will be very nice"
Aimée: Ahh very cool! Why are you moving?"
Isaiah: "I need my own space. It's super hard not having my own room and shit"
Aimée: "That makes sense :) are you still working construction or?"
Isaiah: "Yup? Building bridges" ... "I love it. Been making great money"
Josh at 4:31 pm: "Anything?"Minutes later, "Sky" responds. The deal is for five and a half grams of meth.
Isaiah: "Not yet"
Josh: "Lazy drug dealers. Did sky say how much he had when he hit you up last night?"
Isaiah: "I know and no I haven't talked to him since last night"
Josh: Perfect let's go. Head to my office. Is he at the same place as last time?"
Isaiah: "He wants to meet at Albertsons"
Josh: "Same as yesterday?"
Isaiah: "Oz and he said it'd be another hour or two," Isaiah responds indicating the dealer has an ounce of meth to sell. "And it'll be $700 for it.. Cool?"
Josh: "Yes. do you know where he's going to get it?"
Isaiah: "No clue unfortunately"
Josh: "OK plan to be here at 2. We'll go get it."
Isaiah: "OK." Later he adds: "Shit I was thinking about this yesterday but I almost ran outta gas yesterday coming back. I may have enough to get there but we'd definitely need to get gas before this"
Josh: "Get it done. I already bought you a full tank and then some."
Isaiah: "Ok... I'll borrow money from someone"
Josh: "Where's it gonna happen?"
Isaiah: "He wants to me to go to his girlfriend's"
Josh: "Ok that works."
Several minutes later: Isaiah: "None of my friends or family will loan me money right now. So I'm putting $3 in cuz that's all I have and if i don't put at least $5 more dollars in I will run outta gas on this deal, I'm tell you that now. If you can spot me $5 for gas everything will go smoothly."
Josh: "Yes. Just get here I'll fill you up."
Isaiah: "Got an oz set up with Joe for Monday"Josh doesn't respond until nearly 1 am on May 29, about four hours before Isaiah is found dead:
Josh: "Nice work. Make it wed an add a ball of brown please."
Isaiah at 7:27 pm: "Joe can't get brown."
Josh: "Oh my bad. Got our dudes mixed up. Ok. Great work, that's very good. Still tell him the money is on wed so be ready then."In conversations with those who knew Isaiah best, several words continually pop up: selfless, confident, loyal. He protected those who couldn't stand up for themselves, his friends say. He was goofy, and a natural athlete.