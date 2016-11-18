THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Portugal. the Man, Allen Stone, Amos Lee, Goodnight Venus CD release

Portugal. The Man clearly can't stay away from Spokane.
FRIDAY
Do you believe in second chances? Portugal. The Man returns to Spokane after headlining Gleason Fest at Riverfront Park in August. For those who missed out on that fundraising event, they absolutely slayed with their brand of music, which falls somewhere between indie and psychedelic rock. The band, which originally hails from Wasilla, Alaska (the same city as Spokane pop act Lavoy), has continued to expand their musical empire from Portland — they’ve toured with the Black Keys and played nearly every major music festival. Tonight's Knitting Factory show starts at 8 pm and is $25.
It's always a thrill to have Chewelah native Allen Stone back in town and tonight, the soul singer performs in a special sold-out concert on the Gonzaga campus. For those lucky enough to already score tickets to the event, things kick off at 8 pm. His songs and lyrics will certainly be balm for the spirit.
SATURDAY
The Hive concert venue in Sandpoint ups its funk game with Saturday night’s lineup of the New Mastersounds, a British four-piece returning to the venue, and Brooklyn nine-piece Turkuaz, which played Spokane in May. With the groups’ combined power, the show provides the perfect soundtrack for those looking to let loose and feel at one with the earth. Expect a lot of instrumental tunes off the New Mastersounds’ recent The Nashville Session, which includes freshly recorded versions of favorite songs from a career covering more than 16 years and 10 studio albums. The show starts at 9 pm and is $20.
Goodnight Venus finally finished their sophomore album, and this Saturday the Coeur d'Alene-based alt-rock trio is celebrating by throwing a huge musical party at the Big Dipper. The show starts at 8 pm and $7 at the door. Wayward West and Fancy Boy open. Check out our preview story on the band right here, and listen to some of the great new tracks below.
SUNDAY Singer-songwriter Amos Lee takes time out of his busy tour schedule to make a stop at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. The show is different from his other tour stops as it's all acoustic, baby. Expect the show to have an almost coffeehouse performance vibe with Lee playing solo. Read our preview on the artist right here.