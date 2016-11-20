THIS WEEK: GRiZ beats, poetry slams, turkey trots and more
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Nov 20, 2016 at 1:00 PM
click to enlarge
GRiZ headlines a night of booming beats at the Knitting Factory Tuesday.
Obviously Thanksgiving is the highlight of the week, when the lucky among us can look forward to obscene amounts of food and some family altercations that hopefully don't end up with hospital visits. Save some of that pent-up aggression for watching the Apple Cup on Friday, people!
You can find some fine ways to keep it chill among our event listings and Staff Picks. Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Nov. 21
WORDS | Get into a little poetry performance at this month's Spokane Poetry Slam at The Bartlett.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
FOOD & DRINK | I love bourbon and I love stout, so I love everything about this idea: Goose Island is hosting a Bourbon Stout Release Party at the Legends of Fire cigar bar at Northern Quest. Cheers!
LIVE BANDS | Bring on the bombastic beats! GRiZ, Haywyre and Brasstracks are playing at Knitting Factory tonight, and it should be a sweaty good time. Here's a little sample of GRiZ's style:
Wednesday, Nov. 23
LIVE BANDS | Where I come from, the night before Thanksgiving means serious party time out at the bars. So, you know, get out there! Be safe, and consider dropping by the Roadhouse in Spokane Valley for the Thanksgiving Food Drive with Sammy Eubanks, supporting the Women and Children's Free Restaurant through food donations and a small cover charge.
Thursday, Nov. 24
COMMUNITY | Join the BRCC Turkey Trot at Manito Park before you hunker down for football and feasting. Bring some food or cash for Second Harvest Food Bank—there's no registration fee for the race, so no excuses!