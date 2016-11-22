Bloglander

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

News

Seahawks' Baldwin urges deadly-force change, Trump waffling and morning headlines

Stocking up
In Washington, like the rest of the nation, women are more interested in long-acting birth control following the election of Donald Trump. (Spokesman-Review)

Without malice
With the encouragement of Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, a Washington legislative task force approved a recommendation to change the state law that makes it almost impossible for prosecutors to charge police officers who may have wrongfully killed someone. (Seattle Times)

Bus crash kills children
Six children were killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when a school bus slammed into a tree. The bus driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

(He won't) lock her up!
Even though Donald Trump said during the campaign he would assign a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton, and even though his supporters chanted "Lock her up!" throughout the campaign, it turns out Trump likely won't pursue an investigation against Clinton.

Nazi salutes
Richard Spencer, the man who popularized the term "alt-right," was caught on video giving a speech to audience members who gave him the Nazi salute as Spencer yelled "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail victory!" Watch the video from the Atlantic below.

