Trump's U.N. ambassador picked, really hard-hitting cider and morning headlines

This UFCW ad was taken down off of STA buses after it was determined it violated their advertising policy
The Battle for the Side of the Bus
STA fires the contractor for their advertising — but it's not because he wasn't selling ads. Instead, it goes to a fight over the First Amendment
.
How To Talk About Politics with Your Relatives This Thanksgiving
Don't.
Or alternatively
...
Pour Some Sugar On Teens
Turns out UK teens drink a bathtub (or as they call bathtubs in Britain, a "lorry") full of sugary drinks every year
.
HERE
Hard Cider
Spokane homeowners tackle a vehicle prowler, and hit him over the head with a cider bottle.
(KHQ)
More Like A Church Parking Lot than a Sanctuary
EWU won't defy immigration officials from raids, but will
try to promote diversity on campus. (Spokesman-Review
)
Lifesaver
A mentally ill man who tried to commit suicide by cop meets the cops who wouldn't let him
. (KXLY)
THERE
This HUDs for you
Trump offers the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development job to Ben Carson, despite Ben Carson
assuring the public he's extremely unqualified for a cabinet position. (New York Times
)
News for Hire
Breitbart journalists, and the Steve Bannon, were getting huge salaries from an ideologically-driven
charity. (Washington Post
)
Haley to the Chief
SC Gov. Nikki Haley is going to be Trump's U.N. ambassador
. (Washington Post
)