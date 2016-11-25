Bloglander

Friday, November 25, 2016

Apple Cup, racist murders, Mrs. Brady dies and more morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 9:21 AM

  • Florence Henderson died Thursday at 82.

Starting Early
You might have heard that the Apple Cup game is today in Pullman, where UW and WSU face off to see which football team will play in the Pac-12 championship game. We wrote all about it in the new issue. Well, some people started tailgating REALLY early for today's 12:30 pm kickoff. (KREM)

Sad Thanksgiving
Spokane police are investigating a body found outside a Shadle shopping center Thursday night. (KHQ)

Charleston shooter declared competent
Dylann Roof, the racist shooter accused of killing nine people inside a Charleston, S.C. church, has been declared competent to stand trial. (CNN)

Looking out for the economically disadvantaged?
President-elect Trump is tapping uber-wealthy friends and supporters to head his economic-policy team. (New York Times)

Russia's hand in the U.S. election
Independent researchers are finding increasing evidence that Russian interests were behind a slew of fake news sites and anti-Clinton propaganda during this year's presidential election. (Washington Post)

AMERICA'S MOM
Florence Henderson, who played mom Carol on The Brady Bunch, died on Thursday at 82. Her death struck a chord with anyone who watched the all-American sitcom. (USA Today)

