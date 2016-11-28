Bloglander

Monday, November 28, 2016

News

Shooter at Ohio State University, Castro is dead and other headlines

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 9:42 AM


THIS WEEK: Die Hard at the Bing, a poetry reading in Cheney and The Chris Robinson Brotherhood to kick off the first week of December.

Fake News: a new study out of Stanford found that middle school, high school and college aged students are easily duped into thinking sponsored content is real news or fail to see the influence of political bias.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE: How confidential informants keep the justice system out of the public's view.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• At least eight people have been taken to a hospital after reports of an "active shooter" at Ohio State University. One of those people is in critical condition, authorities say. (New York Times, CNN)

• Former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died last week. Although he leaves behind a complicated legacy, many remember the Communist leader for his oppressive regime that eliminated dissent and deprived Cuban citizens of basic human rights. He was 90. (Miami Herald, New York Times)


• Talk of changing the law that protects Washington state cops from criminal prosecution moves forward. The law, which some prosecutors say makes it nearly impossible to bring charges in use of deadly force situations, says officers cannot be charged unless they acted with malice and in bad faith. (Seattle Times)

• A federal judge will allow the man accused of killing nine African American church worshipers to represent himself at trial. Dylann Roof, 22, could be sentenced to death if convicted. (Post and Courier)
