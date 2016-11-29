Let it snow: Where you can ski this weekend

click to enlarge
Schweitzer Mountain Resort opens for the season on Friday.
Patience is not exactly a virtue of the snow-loving skiers and snowboarders I know —understandable given that the elements conspire to put their favorite hobby on hold for at least a few months every year, barring some serious travel.
With the temps down and some snow in the air, we're finally getting some openings at area ski resorts.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort
announced today that the Sandpoint ski spot will open for the season this Friday, with Musical Chairs and Basin Quad Express both running and adult tickets going for $45. On Saturday, the resort will add the Lakeview Triple run to the mix, and adult tix rise to $55 for a full day.
Here's the lowdown on the resorts close to home:
Lookout Pass
opened briefly over the holiday weekend, and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 1. Silver Mountain
in Kellogg, Idaho, reopens on Friday, Dec. 2. 49 North
will be back open this Friday as well, anticipating some great powder. And Mt. Spokane
will be opening on Friday, as you can see from this fully stoked Facebook post: