Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

News

Trump picks Obamacare critic, 85-year-old suspected molester and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 9:27 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: This is something you probably don't want to hear: syphilis rates in Spokane are rising.

IN OTHER NEWS

Sexual predator
An 85-year-old man was arrested for first-degree child rape, child molestation and unlawful imprisonment of a young girl, and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies suspect the man, Marvin E. Petersen, had been sexually assaulting girls since the 1950s. (KXLY)

Budget approved
The Spokane City Council approved its 2017 budget last night. The budget will devote more money to services for the poor. (Spokesman-Review)

Downtown opening up
The construction project that has caused lane closures on Monroe and Lincoln downtown should be complete next Monday, according to the city. (KHQ)

Knife attack
What was originally described as an active shooter on Ohio State's campus yesterday was actually a student who crashed his vehicle into pedestrians, then slashed at students with a butcher knife. The attacker was shot and killed by a university police officer. Eleven people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition. (USA Today)

Repeal and replace
Donald Trump has picked Tom Price, a six-term Republican congressman, as his secretary of health and human services. Price is a leading advocate of dismantling the Affordable Care Act. (New York Times)

Free speech
Donald Trump made more news on Twitter this morning, stating "Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or a year in jail!" This is a direct conflict of free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Wilson Criscione

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (142)

Arts & Culture (26)

Music (26)

For Fun! (14)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation