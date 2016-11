Trump's cabinet grows, 85-year-old suspected molester and morning headlines

: This is something you probably don't want to hear: syphilis rates in Spokane are rising An 85-year-old man was arrested for first-degree child rape, child molestation and unlawful imprisonment of a young girl, and Spokane County Sheriff's deputies suspect the man, Marvin E. Petersen, had been sexually assaulting girls since the 1950s. (KXLY)The Spokane City Council approved its 2017 budget last night. The budget will devote more money to services for the poor. (The construction project that has caused lane closures on Monroe and Lincoln downtown should be complete next Monday , according to the city. (KHQ)What was originally described as an active shooter on Ohio State's campus yesterday was actually a student who crashed his vehicle into pedestrians, then slashed at students with a butcher knife. The attacker was shot and killed by a university police officer. Eleven people were hospitalized, with one in critical condition. (Donald Trump has picked Tom Price , a six-term Republican congressman, as his secretary of health and human services. Price is a leading advocate of dismantling the Affordable Care Act. (Donald Trump made more news on Twitter this morning, stating "Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or a year in jail!" This is a direct conflict of free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.