Black and white and surprise outdoor weed bans (and other morning headlines)

I imagine Trump on my left shoulder whispering into my ear, trying to get me to be evil, and Romney on my right, trying to convince me to be good
Paint It Black
Lewis Black, he of bulging angry forehead vein fame
, is coming to Spokane.
Paint It White
Snow is beginning to fall, ominously, over the city of Spokane. Here's where you can ski
.
HERE
Weed Pulling
The Spokane County Commissioners quietly passed an ordinance to put a moratorium on outdoor marijuana farms, with County Commissioner Al French saying “You don’t want to advertise these things before they even take effect.”
(Spokesman-Review
)
Interior Decorating
The Spokesman-Review
reports that Cathy McMorris Rodgers is being considered for Secretary of the Interior
. (Spokesman-Review
)
A Solid Bee
WSU is working on breeding stronger honey bees,
because apparently
they haven't seen that terrifying Black Mirror
episode yet. (KREM)
THERE
Air Conditioner Repair
Trump and Pence help keep air conditioner jobs
in the United States — but we don't know the details yet. (New York Times
)
Deal With A Donald
Mitt Romney, who slammed Trump as a danger to the country, looks to be repairing things with the President-Elect in an attempt to be Secretary of State. Is this an example of Romney's patriotism — trying to do what he can to limit the damage of the Trump presidency? Or has he been seduced by the trucker-hat-stitched promises of Trump
, like so many of his fellow Republicans.
(Washington Post
)
Priced In
Tom Price, Trump's pick for the Health and Human Services Committee — gasp! — doesn't even like Obamacare
! (The Atlantic
)