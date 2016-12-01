In August, Stuckart suggested "recall" as consequence for mayor not submitting Meidl for council approval

Daniel Walters photo

Things may be smooth now, but records reveal new insights into the turmoil frothing around the Craig Meidl appointment back in August

I added the Meidl charge to the petition because it seemed to be a clear violation on the charter based on articles in the news media. Nobody suggested that I do so (particularly because nobody was aware I was working on the recall petition).

"I did speak to him about the badge pinning, and his daughter is happy to participate. I explained to him that the Mayor would start off, pass to him, and then the Mayor would make it seem not so staged by having his family come up and 'make it official.'"

Dear Members of the City Council, I just received an email from the Mayor that says he intends to choose Craig Meidl as Spokane's next police chief.



With this action to promote not only a person who saluted a convicted felon, Karl Thompson, in a court of law, but the ranking officer at the time.



This completely shreds the efforts of the Police Leadership Advisory Committee.

"If Chief Meidl had been one of the folks that the different panels got to interview I would have voted for him in a heartbeat! He's done so much to bring the department to the community and build trust!"

"Wishing you well in your new appointment! I think we got it right this time :)"

I am sending you a personal letter to commend you in your announcement today to appoint Craig Meidl as the new police chief of the spokane police department. I support you whole-heartedly and trust your integrity that your decision was not made hastily. But thoughtfully, prayerfully and in consideration of all the views, opinions and recommendations of every person and groups that were involved directly and indirectly in the selection process.



I hope that this letter encourages your heart that you do not stand alone in the decision that you have made.



2 Kings-6:16 And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.



My prayers are with you in all of your political endeavors as Mayor of Spokane. Thank you for the privilege to serve along side of you.